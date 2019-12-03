2019 Christmas events around Alabama

DECEMBER 6 - This free, family event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Pike Road Town Hall (9575 Vaughn Rd) and feature holiday tunes from local students, a Christmas Story, cocoa, and a snowy treat to round out the evening. The lighting also kicks off our the Season of Giving Holiday Collections Drive, which benefits both the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care Systems and a local food pantry. Donations can be brought to the lighting or dropped off at Town Hall from 8-5 MF through noon on Dec. 19.