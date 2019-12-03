2019 Christmas events around Alabama

The Christmas season is here and there are a lot of events happening around the area to mark the holidays. Here are some of the dates and times for the events we’ve confirmed.
Don’t see your city’s event? Send us an email HERE! We’ll add more as they’re confirmed, so check back often!
DECEMBER 2/9/16 - Come out to Alabama’s Governor’s Mansion on South Perry Street for a candlelight tour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. the first three Mondays of the month.
DECEMBER 3 - Montgomery’s City Christmas Tree Lighting happens at 5 p.m. at Lister Hill Plaza (across from City Hall). The event will start with the opening of a 50-year-old time capsule to mark the city’s 200th anniversary.
DECEMBER 5th-8th and 12th-25th - The 28th Annual Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum Christmas Lights Festival begins with the flip of a switch by new Mayor Steven Reed at 6 p.m. The event runs from 5:30-9:30 p.m. nightly. Come see the Montgomery Zoo’s lights in a sparkling Winter Wonderland!
DECEMBER 6 - WSFA 12 News’ annual event, “12′s Day of Giving,” is back! From 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. come out to the Atlanta Highway Walmart. All proceeds benefit the Christmas Clearinghouse, Toys for Tots, and the Montgomery Area Food Bank! And starting Nov. 20, you can drop off items early at these locations: WSFA 12 News, Dixie Electric, Auburn University at Montgomery’s Library Tower, and the Wind Creek Casino and Hotel in Montgomery or Wetumpka.
DECEMBER 6 - Official State of Alabama Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 5:30 p.m.
DECEMBER 6-30th - Christmas in Candyland at 1 N. Court Square. More details at ChristmasinCandyLand.com.
DECEMBER 4-7th - The 48th annual Christmas on the River festival includes a live Nativity, concerts, theatrical productions, arts and crafts, and the Christmas in the Cane-brake, a candlelit evening of live entertainment and confections at antebellum mansions Bluff Hall, Gaineswood, and Lyon Hall. The grand finale is on Saturday and includes the COTR Day Parade, Fair in the Square, and the Christmas on the River-Gala and fireworks.
DECEMBER 3 - Downtown Dothan will be filled with Christmas joy and children’s voices as the City of Dothan hosts its 41st Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the Dothan Civic Center Parking Lot. It starts at 6 p.m. and includes Christmas carols and Santa Claus!
DECEMBER 5 - Christmas Tree Lighting for soldiers, families and the local communities will include carols, hot cocoa and cookies, and Santa! It starts at 5 p.m. on Howze Field.
DECEMBER 7 - The Crenshaw County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Luverne. The City of Luverne’s Christmas Tree lighting will also take place during the parade.
DECEMBER 6 - This free, family event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Pike Road Town Hall (9575 Vaughn Rd) and feature holiday tunes from local students, a Christmas Story, cocoa, and a snowy treat to round out the evening. The lighting also kicks off our the Season of Giving Holiday Collections Drive, which benefits both the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care Systems and a local food pantry. Donations can be brought to the lighting or dropped off at Town Hall from 8-5 MF through noon on Dec. 19.
DECEMBER 5 - Prattville’s tree lighting will take place near the Fountain at Court and Third Streets. Festivities start around 5:30 p.m. with the tree lighting and Santa happening at 7 p.m.
DECEMBER 6 - Christmas parade rolls through downtown starting at 7 p.m.
DECEMBER 13 - Enjoy the sounds of the Annual Christmas Concert. It starts at 7 p.m. at Doster Community Center and features both the Prattville Community Chorus and Prattville Pops.
Get more details HERE or by calling 334-595-0850
DECEMBER 2 - The Troy Christmas Parade starts at 7 p.m. at the Square!
DECEMBER 3 - Troy University’s College of Communication and Fine Arts presents its annual Sounds of the Season holiday celebration at 7 p.m. in Claudia Crosby Theater. This year’s show, titled “Christmas Traditions,” features special guest artist Bobby Horton with students and faculty from the John M. Long School of Music and the Department of Theatre and Dance. The annual lighting of the Troy Campus Christmas tree follows the performance. This is free and open to the public.
DECEMBER 8 - Tuskegee University will ring in the holiday season with its annual Christmas Concert and Tree-Lighting Ceremony. The concert, free and open to the public, will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the University Chapel.
DECEMBER 6 - Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. on the county courthouse lawn, 100 East Commerce Street.
DECEMBER 14 - “Christmas on the Coosa” takes place on Saturday on South Main Street. At 2 p.m. the parade will start, followed by a wakeboarding show at 4 p.m. Santa will ski across the Coosa River at 6 p.m! The night ends with a fireworks show. For more info, call 334-567-5147.
