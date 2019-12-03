Dr. Seuss’ ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas!’ airs tonight on WSFA 12 News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beloved Christmas special returns Tuesday night.
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on WSFA 12 News at 7 p.m.
The holiday classic revolves around the schemes of the green, small-hearted Grinch aiming to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos populating living in the town of Whoville.
The half-hour show first aired on television in 1966, and its musical theme, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” is a popular holiday song.
This isn’t the only holiday special that will air tonight on WSFA 12 News.
“How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming” is a half-hour animated special that brings the beloved characters of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy back together for the holidays. It will premiere at 7:30 Tuesday.
More holiday programs are scheduled for this week on WSFA 12 News.
- Wednesday at 7 p.m. - Christmas in Rockefeller Center
- Thursday at 7 p.m. - SNL Christmas
