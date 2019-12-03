Frazer UMC’s lead pastor announces retirement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The lead pastor of one of Montgomery’s largest churches announced Tuesday that he will soon retire from his position.
Frazer United Methodist Church announced in an email to its congregation that Dr. Larry Bryars will retire effective June 2020.
“While that is still several months away, I am making the decision at this time so that your lay leaders on the Staff-Parish Relations Committee will have generous time to work with our Bishop to find the best pastor to lead Frazer into the future,” Bryars wrote.
The pastor said the decision was not easy to reach, but that “I will turn 66 this month and I believe it is time to spend more time with my growing family and to see what exciting new ministries God has for me ahead.”
“I will always thank God for the years I have had the privilege of being your Lead Pastor,” Bryars added. "Vicki and I appreciate all the love and kindness you have shown to us. "
Bryars came to Frazer four years ago following the retirement of Dr. Tim Thompson.
Prior to his time at Frazer, Bryars, a native of Stockton, Alabama, spent 14 years at Epworth UMC in Phenix City, four years at Aldersgate UMC in Montgomery, 10 years at Shalimar UMC in Florida, and the District Superintendent in the Marianna/Panama City District.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.