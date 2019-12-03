Guardian Credit Union aware of issues with customer accounts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Guardian Credit Union says its working to fix an issue causing multiple charges to customer accounts.
The following message was posted to Guardian’s website:
“We are aware of transactions posting to accounts multiple times and we are working with the processor to see that this is resolved promptly.”
Along with multiple transactions, customers reported long lines at branches and long wait times over the phone.
We have reached out to Guardian’s corporate office for more information on this incident.
