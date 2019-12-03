Larry Blakeney named Camellia Bowl Alabama Football Legend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Troy University head football coach and Auburn University assistant coach Larry Blakeney has been selected as the 2019 Camellia Bowl Alabama Football Legend award recipient.
Blakeney, who retired as Troy’s coach after the 2014 season, led Troy to 178 wins over his 24 years as head coach.
He guided the Trojans from NCAA Division II status to the highest level of college football during his career.
The all-time winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference history, Blakeney earned four conference coach of the year honors, led his team to eight conference championships in 16 seasons as a member of a conference, five bowls games and trips to the FCS Playoffs in seven of eight seasons.
Blakeney was a three-year letterman at quarterback for Auburn.
After coaching high school football six years, he was hired on at Auburn in 1977. During his 14 seasons at Auburn, the Tigers were 110–50–3 and won four Southeastern Conference championships and were 6–2–1 in bowl games.
Blakeney will be honored at the 2019 Camellia Bowl Alabama Football Legend Luncheon Dec. 20 at the Renaissance Hotel & Spa.
Previous Alabama Football Legend Award recipients include former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden (2014), former Auburn head coach Pat Dye (2015), former Alabama All-American linebacker Woodrow Lowe (2016), former Alabama head coach Gene Stallings (2017), and former Sidney Lanier, Alabama and NFL fullback Johnny Davis (2018).
The sixth Camellia Bowl is Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at Cramton Bowl.
