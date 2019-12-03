2020 lineup announced for Hangout Music Festival

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2020 lineup for the annual Hangout Music Fest has been announced.
The 11th installment of the festival is set to take place May 15-17. It will be headlined by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone and Billie Eilish.
Other acts include artists like Marshmello, Lana Del Rey, Cage the Elephant, Juice WRLD, Illenium and more.
Hangout Fest says attendees will experience a “luxurious” weekend watching some of the biggest names in the music industry. This year’s festival will feature VIP pools with a close-up view of the Hangout main stage, hammocks lining the beach and more.
Guests can also partake in a wide range of activities including playing beach volleyball, practicing yoga, and even going disco skating inside a full-sized roller rink, according to a release.
Tickets are set to go on sale Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. There will be a variety of tickets ranging from general admission to a host of VIP options.
You can view the full lineup or purchase tickets by clicking here.
