Montgomery to mark its bicentennial by opening time capsule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The year was 1969 and citizens of Montgomery wanted to find a way to commemorate the city on its 150th anniversary. Someone came up with the idea for a time capsule.
Residents filled the capsule with magazines, newspapers, brochures and other materials from across the city. Some residents decided to write letters to their descendants.
Even Alabama Gov. Albert Brewer got in on the celebration, joining Montgomery Mayor Earl James and other city officials in writing letters to their successors 50 years in the future.
It’s not yet clear what they wrote, but little did they know they were writing to history makers including Kay Ivey; Alabama’s first Republican female governor, and Steven Reed; Montgomery’s first African-American mayor.
After the capsule was filled in a ceremony held by the Alabama Department of Archives and History, instructions were given that it not be opened until Dec. 3, 2019, a period of 50 years.
A lot has changed in five decades, but the waiting is over. Dec. 3, 2019, is here.
Tuesday night, on the day Montgomery marks its 200th anniversary, the seal will be broken and the City, ADAH, and the Montgomery County Historical Society will pull the long-hidden items out for the public to see.
The event will take place at 5 p.m., right after the Montgomery City Council adjourns its meeting.
After the capsule’s opening, Mayor Reed and the council will light the Montgomery Christmas Tree, located at Lister Hill Plaza, located across from City Hall.
