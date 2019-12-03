Purse thief who got away with $1,000 sought by Montgomery police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying and finding a woman who stole a purse from a woman’s vehicle while was inside it.
The Montgomery Police Department says the suspect stole the purse, which contained about $1,000, in the parking lot of a business on Perry Hill Road on Nov. 5.
The purse was sitting on the passenger seat when the suspect stole it.
Now, MPD and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are hoping you can ID the suspect.
If you have any information police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the new number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your tip may lead to a $5,000 cash reward.
