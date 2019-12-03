Suspects wanted after shooting into vehicle

Montgomery investigators are searching for a suspect vehicle and its occupants wanted in an assault investigation. (Source: Crimestoppers)
By WSFA Staff | December 2, 2019 at 7:02 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 7:02 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery investigators are searching for a suspect vehicle and its occupants wanted in an assault investigation.

Investigators advise on Nov. 15, a four-door black sedan was seen leaving the area of Narrow Lane Road and East South Blvd. after the two suspects inside discharged a firearm into an occupied vehicle. The suspects wore black hoodies and black bandanas over their faces.

Anyone with information in this case should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

