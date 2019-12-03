Suspects wanted after shooting into vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery investigators are searching for a suspect vehicle and its occupants wanted in an assault investigation.
Investigators advise on Nov. 15, a four-door black sedan was seen leaving the area of Narrow Lane Road and East South Blvd. after the two suspects inside discharged a firearm into an occupied vehicle. The suspects wore black hoodies and black bandanas over their faces.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.