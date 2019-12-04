2019 AHSAA Super 7 games to be broadcast on WOTM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All seven games of the 2019 AHSAA Super 7 will be broadcast live on local television.
Unlike in years past, the games will not be broadcast on 12.2 Bounce TV but instead on WOTM and partner stations across the state.
How you can view the broadcast depends on your cable provider. To view the coverage map and television affiliates carrying the games, click this link.
The games can also be viewed on the NFHS Network which requires a $10.99 subscription. To learn more about the network and this subscription, click this link.
The full Super 7 schedule is:
Wednesday:
- Central HS (Phenix City) Red Devils vs. Thompson HS Warriors (Visitor), 7 p.m.
Thursday:
- Class 3A Piedmont HS Bulldogs (Home) vs. Mobile Christian School Leopards (Visitor), 11 a.m.
- Class 1A Lanett HS Panthers (Home) vs. Mars Hill Bible School Panthers (Visitor), 3 p.m.
- Class 5A Pleasant Grove HS Spartans (Home) vs. Central HS of Clay County Volunteers (Visitor), 7 p.m.
Friday:
- Class 4A UMS-Wright Preparatory School Bulldogs (Home) vs. Jacksonville HS Golden Eagles (Visitor), 11 a.m.
- Class 2A Reeltown HS Rebels (Home) vs. Fyffe HS Red Devils (Visitor), 3 p.m.
- Class 6A Spanish Fort HS Toros (Home) vs. Oxford HS Yellow Jackets (Visitor), 7 p.m.
