Attempted cop killer is on trial in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - Jaccarius Dawsey is only 19 years old and already serving a 12-year federal prison sentence for assaulting U.S. Marshals. Soon, he could have more years piled on by a Houston County judge.
This week, Dawsey is on trial in Dothan, charged with other crimes including attempting to murder local law enforcement officers.
Those charges are related to an incident that occurred last January. That's when officers received a tip that Dawsey, wanted for prior violent crimes, could be found in a Third Avenue neighborhood.
When those officers arrived they confronted Dawsey, who police say pulled a gun and started shooting. The officers fired back and eventually took him into custody.
While he pleaded guilty to federal charges Dawsey, who is from Dothan, refused to do so on the state allegations choosing to have his cases heard before a jury.
That trial is expected to be completed Thursday.
