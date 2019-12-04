Dallas County murder case arrests credited to new CrimeStoppers partnership

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Less than a month after Dallas County law enforcement and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers formed a partnership, there’s been a break in a murder case thanks to a CrimeStoppers tip.
Wednesday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office notified CrimeStoppers that two suspects have been identified and charged with capital murder for the death of Danathian Crum, 30.
The sheriff’s office said an anonymous tip positively identified two suspects who have since been arrested.
Andre Bennett, Jr., 17, of Lowndes County, and Justin Manzie, 17, of Selma, are accused of shooting Crum to death at a home on Avenue A in Pine Glen Estates on Oct. 25.
As a result of the tip, CrimeStoppers is offering its first $1,000 reward to a tipster since the partnership with Dallas County started.
