Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visits Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg made a stop on his campaign tour in Montgomery on Tuesday to discuss his campaign goals.
“Our message to everyone voting or caucusing in this democratic nomination process is that we need leadership that can deliver big answers to huge challenges and do it in a way that brings us together," Buttigieg said.
Even though Alabama is considered to be “red-state" by many democrats, Buttigieg said he came to Montgomery because “we really need to be appearing more, I think as a party, in states that haven’t always been considered common ground for Democrats nationally to travel to, but where our message is resonating and our agenda for empowering Americans I think has a lot to offer in communities like Montgomery.”
If elected, Buttigieg said he would focus on equality, gun reform, health care and immigration.
“This is a time for us to build up an American coalition ready to stand up for what is right and to hold that majority that is ready to take action on issues from wages, to immigration, to healthcare, to gun law and that’s going to continue to be our message to every voter in this process," Buttigieg said.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor is leading the polls in both Indiana and New Hampshire, but nationally, he is falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Buttigieg sought to address that problem Tuesday during his stop in Montgomery.
“I believe the candidate will win who demonstrates that we have the best message for how people’s every day lives will be different, and as the party that is trying to get folks a raise, the party that is trying to protect people’s rights, that is ready to take common sense action to protect our schools and protect our future when it comes to the climate, we have the right answers for the American people and that’s why I believe we’ll win,” Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg’s visit came just hours after Sen. Kamala Harris announced she was dropping out of the presidential race after months of struggling in the polls. When asked for his comments on Harris suspending her campaign, Buttigieg had nothing but nice words to say about the California Senator.
“I really admire Sen. Harris, she ran a great race and, you know, is also somebody who I think is an example for so many when we still have under-representation of black women in political leadership,” Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg was also asked to comment on Biden’s accusations that he stole his health care policy plans, to which he said: “I’ve been talking about Medicare for all who want it since I think at least February which was, you know, before the vice president was in the race."
Buttigieg’s next stop on his campaign tour will be in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 9:30 a.m. at the Redmont Hotel, where he is set to attend a community leaders meeting.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.