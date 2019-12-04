Inmate death confirmed at Easterling Correctional Facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The death of an Alabama prison inmate is being confirmed by the Alabama Department of Corrections 10 days later.
The ADOC says Rubin Hayes, 54, of Mobile, was found collapsed in his dorm at Easterling Correctional Facility on Nov. 24.
“Correctional officers rushed Hayes to the medical care unit for treatment,” ADOC said in a statement. “At approximately 10:51 p.m. a physician pronounced Inmate Hayes deceased."
Hayes was serving a five-year prison sentence for an assault conviction out of Mobile.
“The cause of Inmate Hayes’ death is pending a final autopsy report,” ADOC said. "His death is currently under investigation.”
