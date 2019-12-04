New bicentennial park to display ‘turning points’ in Alabama’s history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama celebrates its 200th birthday with a new Alabama Bicentennial Park in downtown Montgomery.
The park will include 16 marble monuments near the state capitol that each display a “turning point” in Alabama’s history.
“A lot of hard chapters but a lot of perseverance, the strength of our people who have gotten us to where we are and so we deserve to honor that," said Jay Lamar who is the Alabama Bicentennial Commission executive director.
The monuments will have bronze plaques on them with scenes of a time period in Alabama history.
“They tell the stories of everyday citizens who make Alabama,” Lamar said.
Lamar said one goal of the monuments was to display different cultures in the state.
“To be able to come to this park and say something about her home or his home or his people in the park so that it resonates," she said. "It tells not just the story of Montgomery but of the entire state.”
Alabama Department of Tourism officials say this could help encourage more people to visit the state.
The bicentennial monuments will be unveiled Dec. 14. That weekend will also include festivities including a parade and other presentations.
