No. 14 Auburn puts streak on line vs Furman

SENIOR STUDS: Furman's Clay Mounce, Noah Gurley and Jordan Lyons have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOUNCE: Mounce has connected on 44.9 percent of the 49 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last three games. He's also made 58.8 percent of his foul shots this season.