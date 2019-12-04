One person injured in shooting on S. 3rd St. in Opelika; police investigate

By Olivia Gunn | December 3, 2019 at 6:48 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 8:44 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A shooting left one person injured in Opelika Monday evening.

Opelika police responded to the 400 block of South 3rd Street at around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

The victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

