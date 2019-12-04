Police: 3 facing charges after over 60 vehicle break-ins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people, charged with stealing vehicles in the Montgomery area, could also face charges for over 60 vehicle break-ins.
Capt. Regina Duckett says Damontez Franklin, 18, Audley Davon Holmes, 18 and Kelviocis Scott, 19 have each been charged with multiple counts of theft of property first degree.
Their arrests came after officers stopped a stolen vehicle wanted in connection to multiple break-ins, Duckett says. During the traffic stop, Homes, Franklin and Scott were taking into custody.
According to Duckett, Scott and Franklin were charged in connection to three stolen vehicle investigations. Homes was also charged in connection to two of those investigations:
- Dec. 2 shortly before midnight in the 3000 block of Cloverdale Road
- Dec. 3 around 5 a.m. in the 6200 block of Taylor Ridge
- Dec. 3 around 5:15 a.m. in the 5100 block of Sugar Pine Drive
Duckett says Scott, Franklin and Holmes were also wanted in connection to over 60 vehicle break-ins that happened during the overnight hours through the city between Sunday and Tuesday. Additional charges for unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle are pending the result of ongoing investigations.
Following their arrests, Scott, Franklin and Holmes were each taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
