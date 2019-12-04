Race to honor Selma to Montgomery March opens registration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Registration is open for the Selma to Montgomery Relay, a 51 mile race that’s part of the Civil Rights Race Series.
The race honors the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march for voting rights.
“It starts in downtown Selma and comes all the way to the Capitol,” organizer Vergil Chames explained about the course following the same routes as the march. “The runners come out and think about how these people walked in church shoes and regular shoes, and we have all this athletic attire and it’s still a really grueling route for them.”
This will be the third annual Selma to Montgomery Relay.
“It’s grown from about 200 participants in the first year, to this year it will probably reach well over 1,000,” Chames predicted. “We have about 700 registered from across the country that will come down for this three day event.”
The Selma to Montgomery relay and bike ride is set for March 21st. Registration closes February 16th. Cyclists, relay teams, as well as vendors can register at www.selmatomontgomeryrelay.com
