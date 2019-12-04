Rain returns Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another sunny and calm day is in store! Temperatures will be a bit warmer today, as highs will top out in the low and mid 60s.
The forecast stays quiet over the next 36 hours. Tonight will cool down to the 30s under partly cloudy skies, and Thursday will warm back up into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Our next cold front arrives late Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing with it scattered showers. We don’t expect torrential rain, and we don’t expect thunderstorms in this setup, either.
Most of the rain will be gone by Friday evening, but overcast skies will linger into the weekend and light showers are still possible Saturday and Sunday.
A stronger front will arrive Monday afternoon into Tuesday, bringing better chances for rain.
A stronger front will arrive Monday afternoon into Tuesday, bringing better chances for rain.
