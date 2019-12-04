SARCOA spreads Christmas spirit with special project

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Alabama Regional Council on Aging spreads Christmas cheer with their Santa for Seniors project.
The community project is run by volunteers who donate their time to get seniors around the Wiregrass in the Christmas Spirit.
This is a way for those seniors who have health conditions, are home-bound, or low income to get them connected with the community.
SARCOA serves 7 counties with this program - to ensure each senior has their spirits lifted during this holiday season.
"If we can provide for some of those basic needs that takes some stress off during the holiday season," said SARCOA human resources and media specialist, Jessica Barefield. "And also just to brighten people's spirits, that they're not the forgotten part of their community, that people think about them and care about them and are reaching out during the holiday season."
As of press time, 370 of 400 seniors had been sponsored.
If you would like to sponsor a senior go to https://sarcoa.org/santa-for-seniors-combined-counties/
