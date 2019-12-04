South Alabama businessman, EMA employee accused of ethics violation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - South Alabama businessman and Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency employee Rickey Stokes is facing an ethics complaint for allegedly using his public position for personal gain.
In its meeting Wednesday, the Alabama Ethics Commission voted there was cause Stokes violated the Alabama Ethics Acts and referred the complaint to the Alabama attorney general.
The voting sheet from the meeting lists Stokes as the field operations liaison for the EMA.
He is specifically accused of repeatedly using his EMA position and county resources, while on and off duty, to further his personal businesses - RickeyStokesNews.com and A-Advantage Bonding, according to a letter the ethics commission sent Stokes earlier this year.
The commission received two complaints against him. One was investigated and closed. The commission took the other one up Wednesday.
Four members of the commission voted to refer the case to the attorney general. The fifth member recused.
Stokes said he takes the accusation seriously, and he doesn’t use his EMA position for his businesses.
“If I have used it to personal gain, I don’t know where the hell the gain is at,” Stokes said.
He added that if the attorney general indicts him, he will fight it.
“I am not guilty,” Stokes said.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.