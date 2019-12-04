Vaping-related injuries reported in all 50 states

(CNN) - All 50 states are now dealing with a vaping-related lung injury case.
The first case of vaping-related lung injury has been reported in Alaska.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people not use e-cigarettes or vaping products containing THC. Vitamin E Acetate, often used in THC-containing products, is believed to be the problem.
As of Nov. 20, the CDC reports officials were dealing with over 2,000 cases of lung injury linked to vaping.
