Woman charged in February hit-and-run that killed 79-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged someone in a February hit-and-run that killed a 79-year-old woman.
According to MPD Captain Regina Duckett, Raven Shealey, 22, of Montgomery is charged with leaving the scene of an accident in the Feb. 7 crash that resulted in the death of Miriam Thomas. According to Crimestoppers, an anonymous tip identified Shealey as the suspect, and when she was picked up by police she confessed to the hit-and-run.
Thomas was hit in the 600 block of West Edgemont Avenue at about 6 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Feb. 8, police released video showing the vehicle involved in the crash, hoping to find the suspect vehicle and driver.
Duckett said initially the vehicle and driver were unknown, but further investigation indicates a 2007 Honda Civic driven by Shealey hit Thomas then fled the scene.
MPD charged Shealey after accident investigators took her into custody Wednesday morning. After her arrest, she was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where she was being held under a $15,000 bond.
