B’ham police need help identifying suspect of robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a suspect in a recent crime.
The suspect is wanted for kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault.
Police say at approximately 10:23 p.m. on December 4, the suspect kidnapped a female at gunpoint in the 1700 block of 11th Place South. The suspect forced the victim into her vehicle and drove to various locations in attempt to draw money from the victim’s credit cards. Authorities say the suspect also sexually assaulted the victim before letting her go.
The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.
If you have any information on the identity and location of the suspect, contact BPD Special Victims Detectives at 205-297-8437 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
