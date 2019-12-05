2 charged in theft of 2019 Ford Mustang

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects in the theft of a 2019 Ford Mustang have been identified and charged, according to the Prattville Police Department.
Investigators advise an anonymous tip identified Willie Addison and David Coleman as the suspects. Addison is charged with first-degree theft of property, and Prattville police issued warrants on Coleman for first-degree theft of property.
On Oct. 10, investigators advise one of the suspects illegally purchased the Mustang using the identity and personal information of another person in Montgomery. Investigators say the suspects were seen at another car dealership completing the same illegal purchase with the victim’s identity.
A reward is being offered to the anonymous tipster.
