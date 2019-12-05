Double homicide victims identified in Montgomery apartment complex shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a double homicide after a shooting Wednesday night.
According to MPD Captain Regina Duckett, the shooting in the 500 block of Eastdale Road South resulted in the deaths of Antuane Daniel Jr., 20, and Dylan White, 20, both of Montgomery. Two other victims were injured, including a teenager who sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Baptist Medical Center South.
Duckett said an initial investigation indicates the shooting was drug-related. No arrests have been made.
A WSFA 12 News crew found the scene at the Birchwood Apartments, which are located at 500 Eastdale Road South. There was a heavy police presence, and MPD Chief Ernest Finley was at the scene.
