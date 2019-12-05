Jackson County authorities searching for inmate who escaped work release

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are searching for an escaped inmate.
Deputies say Jericho Tidwell escaped from a work release detail at Stevenson Park at about 3 p.m. Wedneday. Tidwell had been working this detail for several weeks and was in jail for a probation revocation.
Tidwell is 5 feet 10 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds with brown shaved hair, hazel eyes and numerous tattoos, including visible tattoos on his neck. He was last seen around the Stevenson Park wearing standard orange and white stripped jail clothes.
Tidwell is pictured with a beard but is now shaved.
A BOLO was placed for surrounding counties and the search is continuing.
Deputies say Tidwell will face additional escape charges.
