Number of ALEA-investigated Thanksgiving traffic deaths up for 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of Alabama State Trooper-investigated traffic deaths climbed over the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday travel period compared to the year before.
In total, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers investigated 11 traffic deaths between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, up from seven in 2018.
Troopers said the fatal crashes happened in eight counties across the state including Baldwin, Cherokee, Escambia, Hale, Madison, Morgan, St. Clair and Wilcox counties.
Among those killed were two pedestrians and a motorcyclist. The other eight victims (six drivers and two passengers) were in vehicles that had seatbelts. Two were wearing seatbelts and four were not when they were killed. The remaining two victims’ seatbelt usage was unknown, ALEA said.
These fatalities are trooper-investigated only. The number of statewide, non-trooper investigated deaths is not yet available.
ALEA said that while the number of traffic deaths was up for the holiday period from the previous year, Troopers have, to date, still worked 20 fewer traffic deaths in 2019 than at the same point in 2018.
