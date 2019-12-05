MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One more dry day is in store before rain arrives! After a chilly start to our Thursday, highs will warm into the mid 60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Clouds build in tonight, and lows won’t be quite as cold - most will stay in the 40s.
Our next system will bring rain starting tomorrow afternoon. A line of showers and downpours will push through the state, from northwest to southeast, and exit by late evening.
Expect overcast skies Saturday with light showers possible, though many will stay dry. Sunday, rain becomes a little more likely, with showers and drizzles possible.
A stronger front approaches Monday afternoon, bringing rain to the forecast late Monday through Tuesday. Behind the front, significantly cooler air moves in Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.