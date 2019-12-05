Police: Man crashes stolen vehicle while evading officers

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Police Division arrested an Opelika man in connection with burglaries, a vehicle theft, and a crash while fleeing police.
According to APD, Robert W. Boich III, 30, is charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft of property, fourth-degree theft of property, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, and fleeing/attempting to elude officers.
APD advises at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Covington Ridge where someone stole power tools, jewelry, and electronic devices valued at more than $2,500. A short time later, officers responded to the 1700 block of Overton Road where a 2020 Nissan Rogue had just been stolen, and officers in the area spotted the vehicle.
The officers tried to make a traffic stop, and the driver fled. A short distance later, the vehicle reportedly hit two vehicles at the intersection of Moores Mill and Ogletree Roads. One of the drivers in the hit vehicles sustained minor injuries and was taken to EAMC for treatment.
After the crash, police say Boich exited the stolen vehicle and was apprehended after a foot pursuit. Police say evidence indicated he was responsible for the burglary on Covington Ridge, as well as another during the same time frame at a home in the 600 block of Moores Mill Drive, where property valued over $500 was stolen.
Boich was taken to the Lee County Jail, where he was being held on a $23,000 bond.
