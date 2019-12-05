Police: Suspects sought after man shot with BBs in Prattville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are searching for suspects after a man was shot by BB rounds.
Police Chief Mark Thompson says, around 10 p.m. Wednesday officers were called to 101 Highway 82, also known as the Purple Cow. When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old man who had been hit by an apparent BB round from a passing vehicle. The BB caused a welt on the man’s back but no serious injuries.
The business may have also had damage to a window from a BB round, according to Thompson.
A short time later, Thompson says the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office had a report of a vehicle being shot by a BB style weapon. The vehicle was described as a blue Toyota Camry with four or five people inside, according to a witness. It was last seen heading west on Highway 14 towards Autaugaville.
Thompson says the department is pursuing felony charges against the suspects. Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to call 334-595-0208.
