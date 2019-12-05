2 dead, 2 injured in shooting; heavy police presence at Montgomery apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead and two people are injured after a shooting in Montgomery Wednesday night.
Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett confirmed the shooting in the 500 block of Eastdale Road South. Four people were shot in total; two were pronounced dead at the scene, one was transported with life-threatening injuries, and one walked into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A WSFA 12 News crew found a scene at the Birchwood Apartments, which are located at 500 Eastdale Road South. There is a heavy police presence.
