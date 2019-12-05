Stair, Mercer host Ga. State

SUPER SENIORS: Mercer's Stair, Djordje Dimitrijevic and James Glisson III have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 39.2 percent of the 51 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 26 over the last three games. He's also made 58.8 percent of his free throws this season.