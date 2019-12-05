17-year-old charged in Thanksgiving shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 17-year-old has been charged in a shooting that happened on Thanksgiving.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Thomas Hardy Jr. is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery in connection with a shooting in the 4700 block of Park Town Way. The shooting happened shortly after midnight and the victim sustained a serious gunshot wound.
Duckett said an investigation indicated the shooting was drug related and Hardy was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.