Boy donates money he raised to Ravenna police for less fortunate children during holidays

Boy donates money he raised to Ravenna police for less fortunate children during holidays
Good deed for the holiday season (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | December 6, 2019 at 11:16 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 1:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio boy is showing what the holiday season is truly about.

Ben wrote a letter to Ravenna police and included $100 he earned for doing 100 good deeds since September.

The boy told police that he wanted to pay for a less fortunate child to participate in the department’s “Shop With a Cop” program.

“It is great to know that there are young people like him , in our community, who are compassionate and care about helping others,” the police department shared on Facebook.

Ben is a young person that lives in our community, who decided to donate his hard earned money, so a less fortunate...

Posted by Ravenna Police Department on Friday, December 6, 2019

The Ravenna Police Department holds a “Show With a Cop” event annually.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.