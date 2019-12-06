Death investigation underway after 18-year-old’s body found in car in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Valley after the body of 18-year-old was found in a car in a parking lot.
Officers and East Alabama EMS responded to the Little Caesar’s parking lot in the 3200 block of 20th Ave. in reference to an unresponsive person in a vehicle at 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 6.
The 18-year-old male was found unconscious and unresponsive. EMS attempted life-saving measure and transported him to EAMC-Lanier Hospital. They were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.
The cause of death has not yet been released, but investigators say there is no evidence at this time that there was any foul play involved.
The body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, Dec. 9 for an autopsy.
The identity of the male is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.