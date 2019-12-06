Dothan police release audio of hoax shooting 911 call

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the caller of a hoax 911 call.
The caller tells dispatch that his son has been shot in the head by his other son.
When police and emergency personnel arrived, they discovered that no one was at the home described by the caller.
DPD hopes that by releasing the audio someone will recognize the voice.
In Alabama, making a false 911 call is a misdemeanor, however making repeat false calls could result in harsher punishment.
If you have any information regarding this incident, DPD asks that you call them at (334) 615-3000.
