Food for Thought 12/5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Sugar Shack (3106 S. Court St): 100
Masa King (2217 E. South Blvd.): 97
Papa John’s Pizza (2545 Madison Ave.): 95
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill (3195 Taylor Rd.): 95
Low Scores
Piggly Wiggly Produce (15 W. Fairview Ave.): 86
Priority Item: moldy strawberries
NYC Gyro (15 Commerce St.): 86
Priority Item: Food in warmers & reach-in cooler at improper temperature
Citgo Food Mart (1600 S. Decatur St.): 91
Priority Item: Mold in soda dispensing nozzles
