North Montgomery grocery store closes

“I am extremely disappointed to learn of the closing of the Piggly Wiggly Store on the Lower Wetumpka Road. It is especially depressing news considering the store opened a relatively short time ago. The number of so call ‘food deserts’ is increasing dramatically nationwide, making the access to affordable, healthy food options for certain communities very limited. Most of the communities that are experiencing this are black or brown and less affluent. Clearly, the store filled a critical void for the thousands of citizens who live in the Sheridan Heights, Brookview, Park Manor, and Chisholm neighborhoods, as well as surrounding areas. The answer to the problem is not easy, as it is really a function of private enterprise, but government must work collaboratively with private enterprise to find creative solutions. As the council member for this area, I pledge to offer my support to help attract and keep grocery stores within a convenient traveling distance from their homes.”