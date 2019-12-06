North Montgomery grocery store closes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A north Montgomery grocery store has closed its doors leaving local residents without a place to get fresh produce.
“I was really shocked and surprised to see that it had closed,” said Chisholm community resident Rebecca Martin.
People in the Chisholm community are no longer in easy walking distance to a grocery store. The only source of fresh fruits and veggies, Piggly Wiggly, has closed its doors creating a fresh produce food desert.
“We’re talking about an area of the city where not every single household has access to a vehicle of their own to drive themselves to the grocery store, so it’s more important for groceries to be more readily accessible by foot or by public transit,” said Building Our Neighborhoods for Development and Success Program Director Amanda Miller.
Piggly Wiggly was the only grocery store in the Chisholm community. Now, if someone without transportation wants access to fresh produce they’d half to walk just over 2 1/2 miles, or about 45 minutes, to the nearest grocery store.
In a statement sent to WSFA 12 News Thursday Tracy Larkin, the city council representative for the Chisholm community, expressed his disappointment in the store’s closing.
“I am extremely disappointed to learn of the closing of the Piggly Wiggly Store on the Lower Wetumpka Road. It is especially depressing news considering the store opened a relatively short time ago. The number of so call ‘food deserts’ is increasing dramatically nationwide, making the access to affordable, healthy food options for certain communities very limited. Most of the communities that are experiencing this are black or brown and less affluent. Clearly, the store filled a critical void for the thousands of citizens who live in the Sheridan Heights, Brookview, Park Manor, and Chisholm neighborhoods, as well as surrounding areas. The answer to the problem is not easy, as it is really a function of private enterprise, but government must work collaboratively with private enterprise to find creative solutions. As the council member for this area, I pledge to offer my support to help attract and keep grocery stores within a convenient traveling distance from their homes.”
Members of the community agree.
“I’m hoping and praying that we can lobby and find someone or some corporation that would be available to us to have a store that has produce in it,” Martin said.
Health advocates say not only is there a want for fresh produce, there’s a need.
“Having the availability of fresh fruits and vegetables allows you to offset the issues that you would have if you developed chronic disease and it also teaches you to manage your chronic diseases with those products,” said The Wellness Coalition REACH Program Manager Latrice Lewis.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to officials with Piggly Wiggly about the reasoning behind the closing but have been unsuccessful.
Residents in the Chisholm community say multiple business have been closing their doors in that area over the past few years, and they are advocating for more business to set up shop near their neighborhood.
