Huntsville OB-GYN pleads guilty to health care fraud conspiracy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Longtime OB-GYN Dr. John Cimino has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to commit health care fraud.
Court documents accuse Cimino of defrauding TRICARE, the medical insurance provider for military families.
The documents say Cimino was writing false prescription for patients and then billing their insurance company, TRICARE, for those prescriptions.
The April complaint says Cimino submitted more than $300,000 in false claims to TRICARE.
He was arrested and charged in April after a federal investigation.
His sentencing is set for March 12, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.