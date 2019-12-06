Lanett takes down defending state champ for 1A crown

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday inside of Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Lanett Panthers battled the Panthers of Mars Hill Bible, who entered with a 24-game winning streak and defending state champs reputation on the line.
Lanett was able to capture its second state title in school history in a 41-30 win behind a magnificent performance by Kristian Story.
Story, the MVP of the AHSAA Class 1A title game, accounted for 359 total yards and four touchdowns in the win.
After falling behind 8-0 in the first, Lanett answered with a touchdown of its own when Story and Travaunta Abner connected on a 28-yard passing touchdown.
Mars Hill Bible took a 16-7 lead in the first quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Peyton Higgins.
Mars Hill Bible’s lead tightened to 16-13 after a touchdown run by Lanett’s D’Quez Madden.
In the second quarter, Lanett took a 20-16 lead after Brandon Smith scored on a 6-yard run. But that lead wouldn’t last long as the Panthers of Mars Hill Bible would take a 22-20 lead into halftime.
After the break, it was Story time.
The senior took over in the second half, accounting for three touchdowns and recording an interception on defense to seal the win. Story’s career yards and total touchdowns on offense will go down as the most in AHSAA history, surpassing current Auburn University freshman quarterback Bo Nix, who set those records last season in his senior year at Pinson Valley High School.
