Limestone man pleads guilty to stealing $107k from charity, avoids jail time

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who pled guilty to stealing $107,000 from the Limestone County Habitat for Humanity will have to repay $30,000, but he will avoid jail time for now. He was given a one year suspended prison sentence, meaning that if he does anything to violate the terms of his probation, he cold be sent to prison.
William “Greg” Miller was the executive director of the charity from 2011 until 2014. He was arrested on the theft charges in 2015. According to our news partners at the Athens News Courier, Miller used the money to pay for a beach condo, buy marital aids, concert tickets, a crossbow and pay for personal vehicle repairs.
District Attorney Brian Jones told the News Courier that the plea deal was “the only way to get the maximum possible money for the victims”.
