Man charged with attempted murder in Opelika shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged for a shooting that left another man injured in Opelika.
Opelika police say 29-year-old Branthony Keon Wilson is charged with attempted murder.
The shooting happened Sunday in the 600 block of Meadow Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he required surgery. He has since been listed in stable condition.
Wilson was taken to the Lee County Jail where he awaits bond.
