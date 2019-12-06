Rain arrives later today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our stretch of dry weather comes to an end today, as a cold front brings a band of rain through the state. The main band of rain will arrive in west Alabama later this morning, then push into the central sections of the state by early afternoon, then dropping into south Alabama by late afternoon.
Showers and sprinkles will linger into the evening, so if you have plans to attend any of the tree lightings and/or parades across our area - bring a poncho. It won’t be a torrential downpour, nor will there be any thunderstorms - but some raindrops are a possibility.
The weekend will be a mixed bag - expect more clouds than sun on Saturday. Most stay dry, but a few random sprinkles or showers could crop up. The front lifts back northward on Sunday, bringing a better coverage of scattered showers to the state.
Rain chances increase early next week, then we turn sharply colder by the middle of next week. A cold, active weather pattern is likely over the second half of next week and into next weekend.
