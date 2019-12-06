Rosa Parks mural unveiled

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mural dedicated to Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks was unveiled earlier this week.
Wednesday, the Montgomery Housing Authority unveiled the mural as part of a ceremony to honor Parks and the anniversary of her arrest in Montgomery.
The ceremony was held at the MHA’s Parks Place Housing Community, which was formerly known as the Cleveland Court Apartments, which is where Parks, her husband and mother lived at the time of Parks’s arrest in 1955.
MHA partnered with the Alabama Archives and History Museum and the team at Alabama Graphics to design and install a wall mural which is located inside the main lobby area of the Parks Place Property Management Office.
Tours are available of Rosa Parks Building where Parks’s unit is listed on the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage as well as the National Register of Historic Places. Tours are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
