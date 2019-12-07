Actor Ron Leibman dead at 82

This April 3, 1980 file photo shows Ron Leibman, from left, his wife Linda Lavin, playwright Neil Simon and Dinah Manoff in New York following the opening of the play "I Ought to be in Pictures." Leibman, who appeared in movies, theater and television in a career that spanned six decades and won a Tony for Tony Kushner's iconic play "Angels in America," has died after an illness at age 82. Leibman's agent, Robert Attermann, said the actor died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)