Drivers license office now open on Saturdays in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many people say that waiting in line at the drivers license office is not their idea of a good time.
“They move at a good pace, you just got to be up and be on time,” said Montgomery resident Folks Dennis.
Luckily, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has started Saturday operations in cities across the state, including right here in Montgomery.
ALEA introduced its Saturday operations pilot program in April at its Birmingham, Opelika and Mobile locations. On Nov. 2, the agency added the Huntsville office to the Saturday lineup. This new December expansion brings the total to nine Saturday Driver License locations, now including Montgomery, Jacksonville, Sheffield, Tuscaloosa and Dothan.
“To allow our customers to have more opportunities to receive drivers license services to avoid them having to take off of work or take the child out of school and we have found that to be successful,“ said ALEA Drivers License Division Capt. Jonathan Archer.
That could also mean shorter wait times.
“The wait times are less so we don’t take appointments. It is a first come first serve, and they’ll be doing that every Saturday and we foresee that go in through October of next year," said Archer.
This will make it easier for Alabamians to get the federally mandated STAR ID.
“This is all based on the positive feedback we received from the customers. A lot of the customers are concerned with the STAR ID. The STAR ID is the federal mandated real ID that came out after 9/11 and in order to fly commercially starting Oct. 1, 2020, you will need an Alabama license or ID card that is real ID compliant which means it has the star on it. So, this gives people more opportunities to come to all our offices to receive that,“ said Archer.
Montgomery residents say these additional hours should help.
"I think it’ll make a difference, more convenient for people. That’s what we need to satisfy, the people“ said Dennis.
All Saturday offices are open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
