Gov. Kay Ivey lights state Christmas tree

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Capital City, as Gov. Kay Ivey lit the state’s Christmas tree Friday night.
This year’s tree is a 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar, grown in Bullock County. The tree is decorated with thousands of lights and 67 star ornaments that represent Alabama’s 67 counties.
“Those are counties that the governor’s visited throughout her time as governor and I know that when she lights the tree tonight, that she’ll be remembering all the folks watching around the state," said Gov. Ivey’s Press Secretary Gina Maiola.
The 151st Army National Guard Band and Forest Avenue Elementary School’s Choir performed ahead of Ivey’s appearance, and the theme was “Every light, a prayer for peace.”
“It’s very special to me. One of my most favorite memories is to light a Christmas tree, because it brings people together and it signals the beginning of the special season that we call Christmas," said Ivey.
Ivey said she hopes this year’s tree lighting ceremony reminded people of what she calls the reason for the season.
“Despite our differences or beliefs, or despite what may separate us and set us apart in this life, I hope we can all celebrate this season to think of others more than ourselves," Ivey said.
