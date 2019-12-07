Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal court in Atlanta is hearing a case involving bathroom access for a transgender student. A lawyer told the court Thursday that the right to use the bathroom that matches the student's identify is about the right to equal dignity. But a Florida school district wants the court to overturn a lower judicial decision that granted the student access to the boys' bathroom. The St. Johns County school district wants to return to restricting which bathrooms transgender students can use, saying it needs to protect other students' privacy. The ruling by the 11th Circuit will apply to schools in Florida, Georgia and Alabama and could be an influential precedent for similar disputes nationwide.